Woman identified in Belmont County murder

Barnesville, OH (WTRF)- The woman that was found murdered in Belmont County. Ohio has been identified by published reports.
Norma J. Matko, was found dead on Thanksgiving in a home in Barnesville OH.
Law enforcement officials recovered a burned out car in Cleveland believed to belong to the victim.
Ohio Police believe that the 45-year-old woman named Thoue Nichole Bronowski, who was reported missing by Cuyahoga Falls police, is the daughter of Matko.
According to a police report, Bronowski’s ex-husband reported her missing on Thanksgiving, stating she hasn’t been seen or heard from, and her whereabouts were unknown.
