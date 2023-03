Officials say a woman was life-flighted after a single house fire in Belmont County on Monday.

The fire happened at 2898 Washington St. in Bellaire, Ohio just after 9:00 am.

LT. J.J. Watson told 7News that the house is a complete loss and a woman inside the house was severely burned.

The name of the female was not given at this time.

