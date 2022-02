ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter D.K. Wright was in Belmont County court today where Miana Smith was sentenced to a maximum of 3 years in prison for the extortion of the late Thomas Strussion.

Two people arrested for allegedly blackmailing victim in Belmont County double murder

Miana Smith had been charged along with Anthony Michael Dibacco for blackmailing the former Salsa Joe’s owner.