BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Work resumed Wednesday after a temporary closure of I-70 in Belmont County was postponed on Monday because of weather.

AEP installed new metal power poles on Reservoir Road, but a helicopter had to come and connect them with overhead power lines. Rolling road blocks will happen on I-70 where the Reservoir Road Bridge goes overhead.

St. Clairsville Mayor Kathryn Thalman says this project should decrease the likelihood of power outages, and will be much more reliable than the old wooden ones, which have been around for since the 1920s.

Work will resume on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.