UPDATE 11:45 p.m. — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that one person has died and two people were injured in Saturday night’s wrong-way crash.

A vehicle travelling north in the southbound lanes hit another vehicle head-on, with the at-fault vehicle bursting into flames.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, with the passenger of the non-at-fault vehicle pronounced deceased.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident.

Route 7 has now reopened.

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Officials are on scene of a two-vehicle wrong-way collision on Ohio Route 7 near Bellaire.

The crash resulted in the shutdown of the southbound lanes.

One of those cars was reported to be on fire.

Any injuries in the accident have not been revealed at this time.

First responders are still on scene…7News will bring you more information online and on air as it comes in.