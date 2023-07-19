BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The United Way began their three-day long celebrity scoopers event Wednesday.

The event will continue Thursday and Friday and will run from 1 to 4 p.m. The event includes employees from various organizations, businesses and sports teams that come out to Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream in St. Clairsville to serve the customers.

This year there is also a small competition involved to see what organization can earn the most tips while scooping.

7News reporter Jake McGlumphy was there Wednesday, and Thursday you can look for our very own Kathryn Ghion and Annalise Murphy to serve you some tasty treats.