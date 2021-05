YORKVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Yorkville Intermodal announced they will be demolishing the smoke stacks at the Yorkville facility that are no longer operational.

It’s part of a larger demolition project.

The stacks will be demolished using explosives, so residents will briefly hear loud noises during the implosion and a siren warning minutes leading up to the implosion.

Work is set for Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Stay with 7 News for updates.