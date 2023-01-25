BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

If you want to help cats and kittens and win prizes, mark your calendar for Feb. 3 and 4.

The cats and kittens at the Belmont County Animal Shelter need your help.

Their health care is provided—not by the county—but by one organization: Belmont County Cat-Stray-Shun.

For the fundraiser, they’ve gathered a lot of fun items that your dog or cat would like you to win or buy.

There are also some Valentine’s Day gifts.

“The need is always for kittens, kittens, kittens,” said Candace Fleagane, founder of Cat-Stray-Shun. “And even if they’re healthy, we have to spay and neuter, give three shots altogether and do a feline leukemia test. So each kitten costs us $200 to $250. This fundraiser is for vet care.”

They’ll be at the Ohio Valley Mall in the center court, Friday Feb. 3 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, February 4 from noon to 5 p.m.

They have raffle baskets with cat- and dog-themed items.

There’s a Valentine basket for people.

And there are other items including a three-piece set of luggage and a Chanel handbag.

You might even meet a kitten in need of a good home.