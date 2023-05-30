BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Zion Retreat and RV Park in Flushing has a new motto–Relax, Refresh and Refocus.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They’ve been working all winter on new additions and offerings.

The park has 13,000 thousand acres.

You can hike or bike the trails. You can fish or kayak or paddle board on the lakes. You can also stay in one of the cabins–that range from rustic to luxury.

The new camp store has anything you might have forgotten to pack, from sunscreen to sand toys to snacks. There are bikes to rent, to hit the new four-mile mountain bike trail.



And even the rustic cabins are not so rustic anymore. They now have bathrooms. They’ve added primitive camp sites near the RV park, with a private pond and access to the shower house.

Last year they noticed their picnic tables needed replaced

“We started looking into replacing them, and the price of heavy duty picnic tables made us gasp.” Brad Johnston, Zion Retreat & RV Park

Thanks to inmates at the Belmont County Correctional Institution, they have 78 new picnic tables.

“They enjoy making stuff for the community. They pretty much just enjoy making and building things. It gives them something to do that’s positive.” John Mosa, Maintenance Repair, Belmont Correctional Institution

“They really want to know what the project’s gonna be used for and they can help them determine how the project’s gonna be finished. And in this particular case, we were able to see that children were gonna be using that and we wanted a safe environment for the kids to play with.” Dave Gray, Warden, Belmont Correctional Institution

It’s a faith-based park that’s open to anyone.



They say there’s always a breeze, it’s always quiet and the fishing is easy.

They say, “If you cannot catch a fish in any of our water, you have a very serious problem.”

They are part of the Good Sam organization, a nationwide RV club.

They say the Good Sam people told them they have the nicest shower house in the state of Ohio.