BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

Belmont County now has a new Clerk of Courts.



For the past 17 years, Laura Zupko has been a part of the Common Pleas Court as court administrator, and judicial assistant before that.



Friday, she was sworn in to fill the unexpired term of Cynthia Fregiato who has retired.



Both Common Pleas Court judges–John Vavra and Chris Berhalter–jointly administered the oath of office, as Zupko’s family, friends and colleagues attended and watched.

“It is a little bittersweet because I am moving from one position to the next. However, I think my training has prepared me for this. And I know that I have great staff people and great friends and people that I can go to in the future and that will support me.” Laura Zupko, Belmont County Clerk of Courts