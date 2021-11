BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Benwood Fire Department is asking for donations of new toys and clothing for the Marshall County Caring Tree.

These items will be given to local children for Christams.

You can drop off donations Saturdays in November from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from Noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Benwood Fire Department at 434 Main Street.

During that time you can also stop by and pick a name off the tree then return with the items listed on the tag that will go to a child in need.