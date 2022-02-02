Benwood man going to jail on firearms charges

Demetrius Moore, of Benwood, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 63 months of incarceration for firearms charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Moore, age 48, pled guilty to one count of “Prohibited Possession of a Firearm” and one count of “Possession of a Stolen Firearm” in December 2019.

Moore, having previously been convicted for a felony, is accused of illegally having a 7.62 caliber rifle and a 9mm caliber pistol from July to August 2018 in Marshall County.

The rifle was stolen.