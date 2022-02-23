The United States Department of Labor has released the report of a mine fatality that happened on January 14 in Benwood.

The report says a 44-year-old contract laborer with 13 years of total experience received fatal injuries when he fell 27 feet to a concrete surface.

At the time of the accident, the report says the contractor was on a belt conveyor in a preparation plant and was working to replace a belt conveyor roller.

Jeffrey A. Phillips was a worker for contractor NextGen Industrial Service

The report released also a series of best practices

Establish and follow saftey policies and proceducres when working at heighs

Train miners to use fall protection when a fall hazard exists

Ensure fall protection is available and property maintained

Provide identifiable and secure anchor points to attach lanyards and lifelines

Provide mobile or stationary platforms or scaffolding where there is a risk of falling



This is the fourth fatality reported in 2022, and the first classified as “Slip or Fall of Person”

The information provided in this report is based on preliminary data only and does not represent final

determinations regarding the nature of the incident or conclusions regarding the cause of the fatality, the report says.