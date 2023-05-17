BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Columbus, Ohio man was arrested on Tuesday after he led Glen Dale Police on a short chase following a hit and run incident.

Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell tells 7NEWS that on Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. one car ran into another car at the 4th St. ramp on Route 2 southbound. When officers arrived on scene they saw heavy damage to one vehicle, while the second left the scene.

Longwell tells us that Glen Dale Police had a short pursuit with the fleeing driver before taking him into custody. Glen Dale Police Chief Ed Vogler identified that man as Arron Spencer from Columbus.

Vogler says Spencer has pending charges against him, but we do not know what they are at this time.

