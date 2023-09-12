Undo’s is about to host a grand opening of its newly remodeled outdoor bar and patio, accompanied by an open-air shelter for hosting parties, class reunions, and outdoor dining.

The grand opening event is set for Sunday, September 17th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, featuring live music by Lube Idol 2023 Winner, Colton Brannan, and “DJ Daner.”

With a rich history dating back to 1953, Undo’s Family Restaurant, founded by Undo and Jenny Sparachane, has been a staple in Benwood, West Virginia. Over the years, their legacy has expanded to include four full-service restaurant locations in Benwood, Weirton, West Virginia, and St. Clairsville, Ohio, as well as the Alpha Tavern in Wheeling’s Woodsdale section.

Undo’s also proudly serves as the exclusive caterer for the St. Florian Event Center in Wintersville, Ohio, since January 2019, accommodating events of up to 600 guests. As well as the newly remodeled Elm Grove Event Center.

Today, the tradition of culinary excellence and top-notch service continues under the leadership of Nick and Anthony “Herk” Sparachane, along with family friend and co-owner Beau Catalano.