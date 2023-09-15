BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Preparations are underway for a huge family-friendly event in Brooke County.

The town of Bethany is hosting the Three Rivers Dockdogs regional competition!

Along with the main event, there will be vendors, food, a K-9 demonstration, entertainment and so much more for the whole family to enjoy!

For the Dockdog competition, there will be three different events for the pups to compete in and they are broken down into small and large dog categories.

Mayor Shirley Kemp says the town is thrilled to host this event for the first time and hundreds are expected to attend.

“I want to reignite the our tourism. When past we’ve had tourism, you know, busses come in, but it’s dropped off some in the past. So I want to revitalize that.” Shirley Kemp – Mayor of Bethany

“This place is just awesome. The folks here are awesome. So we are we are ready to go. One will be bigger and that’s when the dog will run down the 40 foot dock and leap into the pool. The jumps are in different categories and then we have extreme vertical, which is a height, and there will be a bumper set and they will just keep going up and the dog who gets the highest height will win. And then we have a speed retrieve.” Joanna Neese – Secretary Dockdogs

The event is free to attend and to park and it is all weekend long at the Recreation Center at Bethany College.

There is a practice jumping time at 10 a.m. for the dogs to try out and the event continues throughout the day.

Dogs can be registered for the competition at the site.

The event continues on Sunday!