BETHANY, W.Va. — Bethany College and West Liberty University have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish Dual Enrollment Programs in teacher education and nursing

This strategic partnership will enhance educational opportunities for students of both instructions.

The MOU was signed on June 27 and solidified the commitment of West Liberty University and Bethany College to provide a seamless educational pathway for Bethany College students. Upon successful completion of all course requirements for Bethany’s interdisciplinary studies program, students will seamlessly enter into either West Liberty University’s teacher education program or nursing program.

Qualified students will be awarded an interdisciplinary study degree from Bethany College and a degree in nursing or Elementary Education from West Liberty University.

Both institutions will recognize and credit the coursework completed at the partner institution towards the granting of these degrees.

In addition, upon completion of the Dual Enrollment Program, students pursuing nursing will be qualified to sit for the NCLEX examination, while students pursuing an elementary education degree will be qualified to sit for the PRAXIS 2 examination.

An essential and key element of this partnership is that it will not only provide students with a seamless academic journey but also allow them to participate in NCAA Division III athletics for Bethany College while enrolled at West Liberty University.