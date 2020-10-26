https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Beyond The Field – Coach Ujcich Jr. Taken Away Too Soon

Beyond The Field

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ron’s passion for coaching and his love for his athletes both on and off the golf course and diamond was clear as day. He guided back to back state golf champion Ryan Bilby through the game of golf and life.


“It’s just been great to be around him and watch him grow as the person he’s grown into. And I know the person he’s become I know he’s going to be very successful no matter what path he chooses along the way, said Ron Ujcich Jr.”


Brooke Athletic Director Sean expressed how one thing he will always remember from Ron is his famous saying, “I’ll take care of it.”‘


“And now as an administrator we worked together for the last 6 years and I never had to worry about golf, I never had to worry about baseball he really took those responsibilities to heart, said Sean Blumette.”


Sean said how coach U was always someone you were happy to see because of his larger than life personality and his selfless heart.


“He really defined what it meant to be a Brooke Bruin and I know its cliche but when they say he bled green and gold I have no doubt, there were few things more important to Ronnie, his family, his players, and Brooke High School, said Sean Blumette.”


Coach U made a positive impact on anyone who crossed his path.


“He really really is going to be missed.”


For Bordas and Bordas Beyond the Field I’m Victoria Donatelli.

