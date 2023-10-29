CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF)– On June 13th of 1960, Bill Mazeroski hit a walk off homerun to lift the Pirates over the Yankees in Game 7 of the World Series. To this day, he is still the only player to ever hit a walk off homer in a World Series Game 7.

Mazeroski was originally from the Ohio Valley, and in Cadiz, Ohio they still remember the game. On this edition of Beyond The Field, I headed up to Cadiz to bat in what was the 11th Bill Mazeroski Homerun Derby. While Bill couldn’t make it this year, I hope he is proud.