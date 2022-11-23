WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Is anyone out there spending their post-dinner Thanksgiving evening scrolling and looking for some Black Friday deals already?

Oglebay wants to make that search a little easier. They’re about to launch some special deals to help you give the gift of experience this year.

Our whole focus is on the experience that the person and the family has and we’re really excited to offer these things so that people can save some money and come have an experience here at Oglebay. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President for Sales & Marketing

Oglebay is offering major discounts on cottages and lodging for stays from January to April. If you book this weekend for that time period, you can save 60% on cottage getaways or have a buy one night get one night free at Wilson Lodge.

You can also get discounts on rounds of golf, The West Spa, ice skating and pool memberships.

The big big news right now that we’re very excited about is that we’re selling through these four days only pre-tickets, or pre-sales if you will, to the Backyard Barbeque that will be Memorial Day weekend. You’ll literally be able to buy at last year’s price for this year. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President fo Sales & Marketing

If you’re looking for something for the kids, Oglebay Good Zoo will also be offering discounts on memberships and animal encounters.

For those who are hard to shop for, there’s always gift cards. Oglebay has a few special promotions. If you buy $100 in gift cards you’ll receive a $20 voucher for The West Spa or some dining areas. Those who buy $500 in gift cards get a voucher for one free night at Wilson Lodge between January and April.

These deals are only around from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

To shop for yourself, visit oglebay.com.