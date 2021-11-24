Stumped about what to get someone on your list this holiday? These Black Friday deals may help

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The stores will be full of gift options for your loved ones this year, but are you still stumped about what to get someone on your list? Want to avoid Dad opening another neck tie or giving Mom another scented candle? Plus, we know no one likes fruit cake.

If you need some inspiration, there’s a popular local destination offering deals so locals and visitors can enjoy all it has to offer.

We’re busy with people who have pent up demand as well call it and they come in for a night. They come in for three nights, whatever the case may be, whatever their schedules will allow. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Oglebay

Oglebay is alive with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and they want more people from near and far to join them for the experience. So, they’re passing on some Black Friday deals for gift ideas, or even a special treat for yourself.

A lot of people look for a winter getaway and we have it. If you want to go skiing, we have it. If you want to go ice skating we send you to Wheeling Park, so it’s a really good opportunity. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Oglebay

Need something for your special someone?

One of the biggest gifts for men, to be perfectly honest, is let’s buy the spa for the wife or the significant other. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Oglebay

Oglebay will be offering 25% off booking select services at the West Spa.

Faulkenberry said another popular deal is for golf.

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday they offer $39 rounds on the Palmer and Jones Courses, 30% off at the pro shop and $15 rounds at the Crispin Course.

In addition to the golf and spa deals and discounts, you’ll also find family friendly specials like 15% off Good Zoo memberships and select animal encounters and 40% off pool passes.

Need a getaway? Oglebay has that too.

Get 60% off advance purchase of two-night cottage stays or book a night at Wilson Lodge and get the second night free.

That’s for any time of stay that you have from the beginning of the year to April 15th, so it is a huge deal. Herb Faulkenberry, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Oglebay

You can take advantage and get these deals or book services from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, but there is a deadline for when you can use the offers you buy.

Find all the details or get your gifts at oglebay.com.