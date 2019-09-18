Border Report Tour

Skip to content
A chilling back to school PSA from Sandy Hook Promise gets released on school shootings.
Football fan turns beer money into fundraiser
Ohio investigates 15 cases of severe lung disease related to vaping
Digital Exclusive: Students forced to repaint “Trump” parking spot due to school policy
The US sent bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan. Now they’re dying from poor treatment
EXPLAINED: What is the border wall?
The barriers that make up the border wall
The process of legally crossing the US-Mexico border
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
District judge in El Paso hears new challenge to border-wall emergency declaration
Video shows possible border-wall surveyors on private property
Chicano activist harkens back to La Grulla before wall plans, Border Patrol ‘invaded’
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans
A chilling back to school PSA from Sandy Hook Promise gets released on school shootings.
OH:2 Amish men flee after drinking and buggying
Football fan turns beer money into fundraiser
Ohio investigates 15 cases of severe lung disease related to vaping
Fairmont State fraternity host t-shirt, hotdog give-a-way in memory of Alex Miller
