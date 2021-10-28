Breast Cancer Awareness Month

1 in 8 Women will develop invasive breast cancer over their lifetime. That statistic is scary, but the good news is that we band together and impact change, one person at a time. Since 1989 403,000 breast cancer deaths have been avoided due to the research and scientific breakthroughs. A lot of the life saving research and advancements are funded through community fundraising campaigns.

First Choice America Federal Credit Union has joined the fight against Breast Cancer. For the last 7 years they have raised $36,000 for local charities. During the month of October, all 8 of the First Choice America Federal Credit Union locations are decorated in pink to showcase their support. The employees get involved by selling pink ribbons and collecting donations.

To join the fight against Breast Cancer, stop into any one of the local First Choice America Federal Credit Union branches.