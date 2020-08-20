2020 High School Football Preview: Bridgeport Bulldogs

Coach Ray says he feels a change coming in the program with a number of players returning who had to play as freshmen and sophomores.

I really think so I think those kids getting that experience from last year kind of playing in all 10 games at the varsity level really helped these young guys out and I expect a big difference from them this coming year so I expect big things out of them Fred Ray-Bridgeport Head Coach

Offensively they return a number of players who played a year ago including sophomore quarterback Colin Jackson who started for the Dogs as freshman.

He’s joined in the backfield by fellow sophomores Peyton Pyle and Joey Bugaj .

Out wide they have several returning threats in senior John Bugaj , sophomores Mason Aberts and Jason Aubrey, and freshman Quinton Burlinski.

Along the line they return three juniors in Andrew Billows, Taylor Day and Max Stopski.

Offensively even though we’re a year older were still young lots of sophomores we’ll play some freshman and have some juniors in there too and one senior so, but overall I think it will be a big difference from the year before Fred Ray-Bridgeport Head Coach

Defensively it’s the same names with Billows, Day, Pyle and Stopski along the line. John and Joey Bugai and Aberts at the linebackers. Jackson Aubrey and Burlinski in the defensive backfield.

We didn’t do a very good job last year in controlling the run game of opposing teams. You know if we’re able to stop the run up front control the front with our guys and make plays in the secondary we can better that area of our defense and I know we’ll do that. Fred Ray-Bridgeport Head Coach

The Bulldogs will open their season on the 28th at Federal Hocking.