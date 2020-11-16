Bridgeport alumni work to restore Perkins Field

BRIDGEPORT, OHIO (WTRF) — For the past three seasons the Bridgeport Bulldogs have had to play their home football games at other stadiums. However, that situation may change as early as next season.

A group of dedicated alumni are pitching in to make sure that happens with a unique fundraiser that is taking place to bring the Bulldogs back to Perkins Field

A revitalization project is underway at the nearly century old Perkins Field. Permanent grandstands are being installed and school officials, players and community member are hoping they will be ready for next season.

However, there are additional upgrades that need to take place , including plans for a concession stand. That’s where the Perkins Field committee comes in. It is a fundraising effort spear-headed by several alumni members. The goal is to generate funds to make sure all required repairs are complete for the 2021 season.

They hope the first game at the new stadium will be played in August of 2021. The fundraiser is being administered through the Community Foundation of the Upper Ohio Valley.