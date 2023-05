Bridgeport, OHIO (WTRF) – There’s a new pack leader for the Bridgeport Bulldogs.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the Bridgeport Board of Education voted to name Jack Fisher the new principal for Bridgeport High School.

Fisher was hired on a 2-year contract, but he hopes to be staying in the position for a long time.

Fisher is very excited for this opportunity, as Bridgeport is the place that he, his wife and his children call home.