Bridgeport High School Offering COVID Vaccinations to Students

Bridgeport, OH- Bridgeport High School is offering students an opportunity to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine by providing shots on May 7.

School nursing staff are working in conjunction with the Belmont County Health Department and distributing Pfizer vaccinations to pupils ages 16 and over from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the school gym. About 150 students have the chance to participate and registration is currently underway, but officials said parental consent is required. School nurse Gena Spurlock said the Center for Disease Control approved vaccinations for the high school-aged group and the district was working to make it available.

“Students have until May 3 to sign up and we will give the list to the health department,” Spurlock explained. “Students will receive their first shots with the second 21 days later, or around May 28.”

“We reached out to the health department to see if we could set up a clinic since it was open to 16-and-up age group,” added staff nurse Susan Ault. “We were fortunate enough to get on the list.”

Officials said there were no significant side effects from the vaccine and students may, at most, have a sore arm in the inoculation area, fatigue and chills.

Principal Tom Daley said the clinic will help students who otherwise may not have the opportunity on their own.

“Being that it’s now open to ages 16 and over, we are doing our due diligence of making it available,” said Daley. “Not all of our kids may be able to make it to a hospital or vaccination clinic, and if we’re capable of making it available to them then it’s the right thing to do.”

Superintendent Brent Ripley said he is thankful for the opportunity to offer this to the students at Bridgeport.

“The students have done an amazing job of adapting to the many changes throughout the school year. They have shown great perseverance and patience,” Ripley said. “Offering the vaccine within the school district is just another small step in our efforts to regain normalcy and increased safety within the school. We are truly thankful for the Belmont County Health Department for their assistance in coordinating this day.”