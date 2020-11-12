Bridgeport High School student tests positive for COVID-19; school moves to remote learning Friday

Bridgeport, OH (WTRF)- An alert that was sent out by Superintendent, Brent Ripley, of the Bridgeport Exempted Village School District, shows that a high school student has tested positive for COVID-19.

An additional 5 high school students and 2 faculty members are also being quarintined due to the positive case.

This is at the high school level only.

Ripley says through contract tracing, the positive resulted outside the school.

The high school will move to remote learning tomorrow, Friday the 13.

This does not impact the middle and elementary school.