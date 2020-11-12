High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Bridgeport High School student tests positive for COVID-19; school moves to remote learning Friday

Bridgeport High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bridgeport, OH (WTRF)- An alert that was sent out by Superintendent, Brent Ripley, of the Bridgeport Exempted Village School District, shows that a high school student has tested positive for COVID-19.

An additional 5 high school students and 2 faculty members are also being quarintined due to the positive case.

This is at the high school level only.

Ripley says through contract tracing, the positive resulted outside the school.

The high school will move to remote learning tomorrow, Friday the 13.

This does not impact the middle and elementary school.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter