BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Bridgeport High School recently switched their gym’s Home and Visitor sections, and they wanted something that would add a little excitement to the Home side.

So they decided on a mural that would depict every sport and activity that uses the gym.

From football to wrestling….and from bowling to band.

They wanted every activity to be acknowledged–in the school colors of blue and black.



But they didn’t call a graphic arts business to do the job.



They turned to DaVonte Smith, a senior at Bridgeport High School, who has shown extraordinary talent in art.

“The board and myself came to him about doing a new mural for our student section. We want to pack that student section, so we have students supporting students. And what better way than to have a student come up with a mural design to represent our students.” Brent Ripley, Bridgeport Superintendent

“Every morning at the end of summer I would wake up at around 8 a.m. to come to work on the mural. It was a fun experience. I really enjoyed working with the paint to create perfect curves and lines. And since I’m a precise person, touching up everything became tedious but no matter what, I always enjoyed it because I know I was creating a staple for Bridgeport High School.” DaVonte Smith, Mural Artist

It took him about 25 hours altogether.



DaVonte has a 4.0 grade point average and hopes to continue his studies in art or graphics after graduation.