Bridgeport School District makes major update for improved internet access

BRIDGEPORT, OHIO (WTRF) — Students, teachers and even parents in the Bridgeport School District now have greater internet access.

The school system just completed a project that upgraded their internet access points in and around the school.

Before now, they had one access point in every other classroom. Now, there’s one in every classroom. And they also added points outside the building–two in front and one in back. Now students can upload or download content from anywhere in the parking lot.

Well we think it’s vital that they have the online resources that they need especially during this time. It’s very important for them to be able to upload content, to download content. And if they do not have reliable internet access, they can come to our front parking lot. Lisa Clark, Bridgeport Schools Technology Coordinator

We’ve done a survey, and about 3 percent of our student body does not have reliable internet at home. And so what this broadband grant did for us, in the connectivity at the front of the building, it increases our access points for families. Brent Ripley, Bridgeport Schools Superintendent

The superintendent said right in-person learning. But if that would change, they would be able to go into hybrid or remote learning quickly. The project cost almost 50-thousand dollars. It was made possible through several grants.