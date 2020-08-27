Bridgeport Schools Focusing on Trauma-Informed Care

In Bridgeport, schools are taking steps that school officials say would turn the classrooms into environments that are trauma-informed.

Bridgeport Schools is one training session in so far. All staff have been learning new ways where they could understand kids when they misbehave and just how to help. This includes all bus drivers, custodians, secretaries, and others who have contact with the kids.

“Here at Bridgeport, we’re a family.” Superintendent Brent Ripley, Bridgeport Schools

With just days away from the first day of school, all of Bridgeport is learning even more about its students. All to understand them and help on a new level.

“They understand how important it is educating the total student, including intellectual emotional needs for the kids.” Vicki Falcone, Bridgeport High School Counselor

“It kind of timed itself out perfectly for what we need here at Bridgeport, what families need, and what students need.” Superintendent Brent Ripley, Bridgeport Schools

All of this is part of the professional development training on trauma-informed care.

The Ohio Department of Education has set social emotional learning standards where school districts could teach the staff about. That was just the beginning of it.

Now staff are learning the way we and the students behave, how we feel for certain things, and where the behavior is coming from. They’re talking about the Amygdala, a part of the brain. Things like Adverse Childhood Experiences, which could lead to trauma, is also being talked about in the training.

“First identifying where this emotion is coming from, and then teaching them resilence, so they can identify this, understand what’s happening, learn from that, and go on to heal.” Vicki Falcone, Bridgeport High School Counselor

They’re even learning tips about how to calm students and help them focus. Some include fidgeting, basic breathing exercises, and playing calming mediation music. Teachers may also have a calming corner for students if they need a spot to relax and step away.

“Our job is to educate them, love and support them, and create an environment that is loving and caring.” Superintendent Brent Ripley, Bridgeport Schools

The next training session is September 21st. There’s still two more with this consulting firm. But also Belmont Student Services will do different sessions with the staff.