Bridgeport Schools Receiving Grants for Thermometers

In Bridgeport, schools have just received a grant that school officials say would help parents see how their child’s health is doing.

Schools officials says Bridgeport is only one of 700 schools in the nation to receive this grant. It’s through Kinsa’s FLUency School Health Program.

This is also the very first time the district has benefited from that program.

The grant is for free smart thermometers for students’ parents and guardians. Schools officials say there’s no limit to how many will be given out. It’s as needed.

The devices have a high-tech twist that anonymously records and reports any illness in the district. Something that school officials say is a big help in a pandemic like this.

“Anything we can get this year that’s going to take the load off, decrease any anxiety for any students, staff, parents, anyone who it can help, we’re very grateful for it.” Gena Spurlock, School Nurse

There are 900 students that go to Bridgeport schools.

Schools officials say they won’t turn any parent away if they want to get a thermometer. Pamphlets are being sent out for the waiting list.

The thermometers aren’t expected to come in until mid-September.