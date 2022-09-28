BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Six Bridgeport school teachers were honored Wednesday evening for their work integrating technology into their lessons to help better educate their students.

Many teachers use technology, but these teachers went through a special training program to become Apple Teachers. They trained on a variety of Apple apps using a virtual course that has allowed them to teach their students how to use these apps to enhance their learning experiences.



“Well, I had the privilege of being accepted into the program. And what it did was give me the opportunity to work with 1,400 other educators, and that was really nice because I was able to network with them to see what they were doing in their classrooms. It was a great support to enhance my coaching within the classroom so I am able to better support our students in engagement and integration of technology,” said Lisa Clark, Technology Director.