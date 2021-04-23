Career Fair Day: Bridgeport high schoolers begin planning for their future

Bridgeport, OH (WTRF)- It’s that time of year again when high schoolers begin thinking about the next stage of their lives, and Bridgeport is preparing its students for just that.

Bridgeport’s Career Fair is back this year, and it’s unlike any other they’ve ever had.

Of course part of it was virtual, no surprise there, but that’s also giving kids more career opportunities to learn about, not just those locally.

Some career presenters spoke virtually from other parts of the state, even country. Students also had a wide gamut of careers to choose from, ranging anywhere from a lawyer, engineer, graphic designer to even a tattoo artist or airline pilot.

Whatever career path the kids choose, Bridgeport staff has nothing but the best of wishes for their students… as they go onto the next chapter of their lives.

“This Career Fair means a lot to kids. It gives them more options, more exposure just so they can make a better decision, based on their strengths and interest by the time they graduate from Bridgeport.” Brent Ripley, superintendent

“To be able to get to this point to have our career fair that we didn’t have last year, and for these kids to start thinking about what they’re going to do in the next chapter of their life, it makes you proud. You can see they’re really interested in the different areas.” Tom Daley, principal

“It’s hard when you come from a small community like this to really understand what’s out there. You think you know, and you really don’t know, especially in this area where you don’t have a lot of opportunities like some other places have. Something like this allows them to hear different careers. They hear it from us, and it’s like hearing it from their parents. ‘We don’t know.’ But hearing it from the world telling them, it’s a lot different.” Vicki Falcone, counselor

The career fair already ended for the day. Students from 9th to 12th grade all took a part.

Without the support of the staff, teachers and their technology team, high school counselor Vicki Falcone says none of this would’ve been possible.