BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF)

Starting this year, there are some additional members of the Bridgeport Board of Education.

They are members of Student Council.

Their voices are now heard on the issues before the board.

The first issue they helped to decide was giving students free passes to all games.

They say it’s often a matter of compromise, and they are achieving some good solutions.

“There’s a middle ground to where you have to keep the students happy and the faculty, to where everybody wants to come to school,” noted Addison Galownia, student council vice president. “You want to make this a place where everybody wants to be.”

“So a lot of things were like the football games and the dress code and the grading scale,” said Emma Pittner, president of student council. “Those are big things that we touched on this year, that we were able to bring everybody together on. I think it has benefitted, being able to incorporate everybody.”

They decided to bring back the tradition of holding a bonfire before the first football game.

They implemented painting your parking space and placing items in a display case at Perkins Field.

And they even eased the dress code a bit.

Instead of prohibiting all jeans with holes in them, they now allow them if the holes start below the mid thigh level.