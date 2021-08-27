The bite is back for the Bridgeport Bulldogs at their new stadium

Bridgeport, Ohio (WTRF) – Perkins Field has seen a century’s worth of emotions.

Since the stands were put up in 1919, students and fans have experienced hometown pride, the thrill of victory and lifelong high school memories—all on this one piece of land.

But with that experience comes age, and it’s finally come time for Bill Jobko Stadium to get an update—so it can be around for another 100 years of students.

Not only does it have a brand new look—there are improved facilities for both the home and visitor players, and even new technology for the press box.

Superintendent Brent Ripley says that isn’t even the half of it.

You’ll see blacktop done, the fieldhouse has been renovated, we have signage throughout. Brent Ripley, Superintendent, Bridgeport Exempted Village School District

When you walk in, you may notice there’s a more open concept for the seating.

With all the problems the field faced with past floods, Ripley says this is to minimize the damage from those it will see in the future.

There are openings in the bleachers, that’s to let, if any flood debris would come down, to let it pass through in and out as flood waters would come up and down. Brent Ripley, Superintendent, Bridgeport Exempted Village School District

At first the district considered using the space from nearby Chapter Square.

But after experts were brought in to examine the property, they found that the stadium could stay safe with a few design tweaks.

That flood study was actually what brought us down here to Perkins. Brent Ripley, Superintendent, Bridgeport Exempted Village School District

It’s a re-imagining that couldn’t have been brought to life without help from taxpayers, alumni and local businesses.

The bleachers are now sponsored thanks to an alumni fundraiser, which allowed for the purchase of a new concession truck.

And the Lansing Sportsman’s club pitched in nearly 400 thousand dollars to build the locker rooms, which now bear their name.

Everyone’s pitched in, everyone’s rallied behind Bridgeport, and great things are happening here. Brent Ripley, Superintendent, Bridgeport Exempted Village School District

With new uniforms, a new look and a new future—Ripley is ready to see a Bulldog W when the field has its first football action this weekend.

The Bulldog gates will open shortly after 5 Saturday night.