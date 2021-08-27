High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

The bite is back for the Bridgeport Bulldogs at their new stadium

Bridgeport High School

by: Colin Roose

Posted: / Updated:

Bridgeport, Ohio (WTRF) – Perkins Field has seen a century’s worth of emotions.

Since the stands were put up in 1919, students and fans have experienced hometown pride, the thrill of victory and lifelong high school memories—all on this one piece of land.

But with that experience comes age, and it’s finally come time for Bill Jobko Stadium to get an update—so it can be around for another 100 years of students.

Not only does it have a brand new look—there are improved facilities for both the home and visitor players, and even new technology for the press box.

Superintendent Brent Ripley says that isn’t even the half of it.

You’ll see blacktop done, the fieldhouse has been renovated, we have signage throughout.

Brent Ripley, Superintendent, Bridgeport Exempted Village School District

When you walk in, you may notice there’s a more open concept for the seating.

With all the problems the field faced with past floods, Ripley says this is to minimize the damage from those it will see in the future.

There are openings in the bleachers, that’s to let, if any flood debris would come down, to let it pass through in and out as flood waters would come up and down.

Brent Ripley, Superintendent, Bridgeport Exempted Village School District

At first the district considered using the space from nearby Chapter Square.

But after experts were brought in to examine the property, they found that the stadium could stay safe with a few design tweaks.

That flood study was actually what brought us down here to Perkins.

Brent Ripley, Superintendent, Bridgeport Exempted Village School District

It’s a re-imagining that couldn’t have been brought to life without help from taxpayers, alumni and local businesses.

The bleachers are now sponsored thanks to an alumni fundraiser, which allowed for the purchase of a new concession truck.

And the Lansing Sportsman’s club pitched in nearly 400 thousand dollars to build the locker rooms, which now bear their name.

Everyone’s pitched in, everyone’s rallied behind Bridgeport, and great things are happening here.

Brent Ripley, Superintendent, Bridgeport Exempted Village School District

With new uniforms, a new look and a new future—Ripley is ready to see a Bulldog W when the field has its first football action this weekend.

The Bulldog gates will open shortly after 5 Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter