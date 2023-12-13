BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF)-

A major fundraising project that has raised more than $100,000 dollars has come to a close.



The Community Foundation–which oversees the Perkins Field Committee–presented a check of $15,000 dollars to the Bridgeport School Board Wednesday night.



The committee is the fundraising group made up of alumni and other community organizations dedicated to renovations at Perkins Field.



Those included new bleachers and a concession stand, as well as other cosmetic improvements. That was after the former bleachers were deemed unusable.



The Foundation describes the efforts by the Perkins Field Committee as heroic.

“They were the ones that raised the money and did name recognitions and name plates and sold rows to people for classes and different classes and alumni to be able to bring this project to fruition and bring football back to Bridgeport. It’s so rewarding to see something like this come to fruition, with all of the hard work that was put into it. Kudos to the Bridgeport alumni and the committee for doing this project.” Debbie Stanton – Program Officer, Community Foundation

School officials say the money will be used to purchase a second set of bleachers for the visitors side of the field. The check closes out the Perkins Field fund at the Community Foundation