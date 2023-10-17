BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Bridgeport Elementary School called their 300 students together Tuesday morning for a surprise announcement.

The school has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2023 through 2026.

School officials say it’s based on a commitment to continuous innovation and using Apple products in all their learning practices.

They said Apple Distinguished Schools have a clear vision for how technology supports learning.

“Our staff worked very hard. They recognized the importance of professional learning and they explore all kinds of ways they’ve integrated the technology so students are inspired and learning.” Lisa Clark, Technology Director

“Our Apple team has been a part of meetings with Apple Distinguished Schools around the world. So we now become part of that group where we know have colleagues in the United States and around the world that we can talk with and they can talk with us. We can learn and continue to learn forward with each other.” Leslie Kosanovic, Curriculum Director, Bridgeport Schools

School officials say they’ve known about the worldwide recognition for several months but wanted to reveal it Tuesday to the students, parents, board and community.

Bridgeport Schools posted three short videos on their webpage explaining how the elementary school attained the honor.