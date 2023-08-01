BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) —

It was an evening of fun Tuesday as Bridgeport’s Night Out celebration got underway at 6 at the Bridgeport school grounds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



This national event began 40 years ago, as a way to bring the community and the police together under positive conditions.



The Bridgeport Police Department started their own Night Out four years ago, and it draws hundreds of kids and families.



There were bounce houses, fire trucks, live music and refreshments–all completely free.



There were area K9s from the Martins Ferry Police Department and Belmont County Sheriff doing demonstrations. Even Jersey the Courthouse Compassionate Canine made a special appearance.

Wheeling also hosted a night out event.