Toronton, OH (WTRF) – Bridgeport was at Toronto High School as part of a holiday showcase taking on Conotton Valley.

Bridgeport started with some nice shooting. Colin Jackson swung it over to Flanagan and he hammered the three from the corner in the 3rd quarter.

However, there was too much Conotton Valley. The Rockets used some purposeful passing to beat the press. At halfcourt, it was Siedel over to Putnam. Gallagher finished with the lay-in.

Bridgeport went down 51-30.