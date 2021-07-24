Bridgeport man dies in motorcycle crash

(WTRF)- Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning on SR 148 near milepost 23 in York Township in Belmont County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says the crash involved a 2014 Harley Davidson, ridden by Brian Robinson, age 50, of Bridgeport Ohio.

OSHP says the investigation indicates that Robinson was traveling Eastbound on SR148 and that he left the right side of the roadway and struck the guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Troopers say that Robinson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

OHSP was assisted by Powhatan Fire Department