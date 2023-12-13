BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – A longtime board member at the Bridgeport Exempted Village School District is reflecting on his time there as he winds down his tenure.

Jerry Moore has spent more than three decades serving Bridgeport, after starting with the board all the way back in 1989.

Jerry Moore



He will conclude his term at the end of December.



Both Bridgeport and service hold deep meanings for Moore. His family has significant ties to the school district, with his brother John being the first minority teacher hired in 1971 and his sister, LaDonna, being the second in 1975. His father, also named John, was a longtime bus driver.



Moore says he has seen growth and change at Bridgeport through boards past and present, and hopes it will continue.

“We’ve done a lot of good things in this district, and I’m just part of it. I love his school. I love the kids. I love being involved. I love being around them. So I’ll miss that.” Jerry Moore – Board Member, Bridgeport Schools

Moore says Bridgeport can only evolve when everyone works together, and as he completes his time on the board, he is thankful and optimistic.



He is now currently serving on the Belmont-Harrison Career Center Board.