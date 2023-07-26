BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Bridgeport’s Night Out celebration is set for Tuesday, August 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bridgeport School grounds.

The national event began 40 years ago, as a way to bring the community and the police together under positive conditions.

The Bridgeport Police Department started their own Night Out four years ago, and it draws hundreds of kids and families.

This year it will start at 6 as the high school band plays the National Anthem. Then it’s an evening of bounce houses, fire trucks, live music and refreshments–all free.

They will have Stat MedEvac, area K9s from the Martins Ferry Police Department and Belmont County Sheriff doing demonstrations.

Pizza Express, Pizza Hut and Domino’s will be providing food. United Dairy and Zeakes

Exxon from Bridgeport will be providing drinks.

Bill’s Towing will have their heavy wreck truck there.

The fire-and-smoke demonstration house will be open for tours. Vendors and businesses will provide free school supplies.

And Jersey the Courthouse Compassionate Canine will be there to meet everyone.