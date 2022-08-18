BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s back to school for the Bulldogs! Bridgeport Schools welcomed students back to the classroom on Thursday morning.

Superintendent Brent Ripley said they got all the kids to school safely, which makes for a great start to the year.

Bridgeport Schools made some improvements over the summer, including replacing a portion of the roof of the building.

In the high school, they’re excited about new college credit plus courses that are being offered.

Whether it’s the little ones with brand new crayons or the older ones with pens and highlighters it’s always an exciting time. Our biggest thing is you know we’re looking to be positive and have a positive outlook this year. I told the kids it’s a fresh start for them, clean slate. Tom Daley, Principal, Bridgeport High School

On Monday, the school board passed a resolution that allows all Bridgeport students in Preschool through 12th grades to get into all home athletic events free of charge.

We’re really trying to build our programs, build the participation and just building that atmosphere that it’s ok to root for their fellow classmates no matter what they’re doing. We have a loving environment here for every kid and we want to support each and every kid as they come in and out of our building. Brent Ripley, Superintendent

Bridgeport Schools are also planning a big 100-year celebration that’s coming up on Friday, September 2.

All past Bulldogs are invited back to the football game that evening.

We really want to pack Perkins Field with the legacy and history of those past football players so we can honor them for what they’ve done for us as a school district. Brent Ripley, Superintendent

Superintendent Ripley said they also have some former head coaches coming too.