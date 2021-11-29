Middle School teaches character development in a program called Anti Virus

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) At Bridgeport Middle School, Anti Virus class isn’t about computers.

It teaches students how to avoid “community viruses” such as lying, bullying, sexual activity, gang life, drugs, and alcohol.

The program is in its third year at the school, with the goal of teaching that negative life choices lead to negative outcomes.

Each year, a respected member of the community talks to students one day a week for four hours.

This year’s speaker is Board of Education Member Jerry Moore.

Each week they discuss something different.

This year he is speaking to 6th graders.

“This is the age where kids really start changing,” Moore said. This is the age where they start listening to everything. They might start out being timid, but at the end, they’re waving their hand and wanting to be competitive with the other kids.”