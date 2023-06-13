BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Every police department in Belmont County snapped into action Tuesday morning when a three-year-old in Bridgeport was reported missing.

Bridgeport Police put out an All Call to all their off duty officers. They called upon the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department as well as Martins Ferry, Bellaire and St Clairsville police. The county EMA mobilized and set up a command center.



We won’t keep you in suspense–the little boy was found alive and well.

Officers on foot were searching the woods.

An airplane was on its way from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Columbus.



The Bridgeport Street Department was checking the sewers.



Martins Ferry’s K-9 was doing tracking.



A reverse 911 call went out to all residents in that area.

Then….he was found.

” St. Clairsville were called for their drone. And they came down and started setting up and at the point where they were setting up their drone, they put it on a car, and it must, they heard a noise in the car and that’s where the kid was found to be–in the car. And he’d crawled up into the car and buckled himself into the car seat.” Chief John Bumba, Bridgeport Police Department

The chief says, over the years, he has seen kids found in many unusual places…including a clothes dryer.

They say he was fast asleep.



He had walked out of the house, gotten in the car and taken a nap.



They thank all the agencies for their fast response, including Wheeling Police and Fire.