BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — A new addiction clinic is opening in Bridgeport next month.

Eagle Healthworks will offer outpatient addiction treatment.

They’ll accept any patient, whether referred by a physician, getting out of rehab, or just walking in the door.

They offer help with any kind of addiction, from opioids to alcohol to cigarettes.

They say, first and foremost, they are a counseling organization, but they can also do medicine-assisted treatment with drugs like suboxone.

“Some people may be on this medication for a very long time. It isn’t necessary. People who are motivated under our guidance, we can get them off of this too. So it’s one thing to stop your drug of choice and to quit using those things and that’s fantastic. Getting on this will help. But ultimately we’d like to see everybody control their own lives as they see fit, without anything. And it’s absolutely possible.” Dennis Eagleeye | President, Eagle Healthworks

Eagle Healthworks opens January 3rd at 300 Howard Street, Suite 2, in Bridgeport, in the Dlesk Professional Building.

They can be reached by calling (740) 298-7040.

They already have offices in Byesville and Thornville, Ohio.