OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Cynthia Louise Pritchett, 52, of Bridgeport, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of the felony offense of “Child Neglect Causing Bodily Injury and one count of the misdemeanor offense of “Driving in an Impaired State Causing Bodily Injury”.

Illegal substances were found in Pritchett’s vehicle and illegal narcotics were in in her system, which led to her impaired driving endangering the children in the car.