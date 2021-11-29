Plans for additional building in Bridgeport are scrapped due to expense

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) A proposed addition to the Bridgeport Exempted Village School District campus will not happen after all.

School officials had decided to use the approximately $1.5 million they received in federal ESSER funds, which must be used to prepare, prevent and respond to COVID.

They said an addition to the elementary school building would have given students more space, more fresh air, and less crowding.

They put out an RFQ (request for qualifications) for architects and had six replies.

Superintendent Brent Ripley said the responders all came in for interviews and all had great ideas.

“But we just couldn’t fit them into our budget,” he concluded. “And we will not be going to the voters for an additional levy for the district.”

He said the real problem that put the project beyond their budget was that the cost of building materials is so high right now.

He said they could have gone with lower-cost materials, but they aren’t willing to scrimp on quality.

They have until September 2024 to spend the money or lose it.

So now they are looking at other uses for the money.