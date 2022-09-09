Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
70°
Triadelphia
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Watch
West Virginia
Ohio
Pennsylvania
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Entertainment
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Emergencies
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Border Report Tour
Automotive News
Top Stories
Christmas favorites returning for concert
Top Stories
Two accused of stealing items from K-8 school
Gallery
Ohio dad shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend
Video
2 people injured in Belmont County crash
Scuffle over bicycle in California caught on video
Video
Your County
Belmont County
Brooke County
Hancock County
Harrison County
Jefferson County
Marshall County
Monroe County
Ohio County
Tyler County
Wetzel County
Sports
Team Of The Week
Band of The Week
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
High School Sports
OVAC Championships
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Black and Gold Today
Top Stories
Mike Minor searches for another win as Reds host …
Top Stories
Mike Minor searches for another win as Reds host …
Steelers get late FG in OT after Watt injured vs …
York’s 58-yard FG lifts Browns over Panthers, Mayfield …
Steelers’ T.J. Watt leaves vs Bengals with pectoral …
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Behind the Badge
Golden Apple Awards
Local Events
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
The Daily Pledge Submissions
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Veterans Voices
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Be Our Guest
Jobs
Post a Job
Find a Job
Jobs
Work For Us
Contests
Father’s Day SweepSTEAKS 2022
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Newsletters
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
About BestReviews
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Press Releases
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Search
Please enter a search term.
Brilliant
Brilliant Legion Post 573 wants the memory of 9/11 …
Top Brilliant Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WTRF Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Ohio dad shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend
Ohio man charged with rape of minor
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at beach
Ohio prison staff picket working conditions
2 people injured in Belmont County crash
Most Read on DCNewsNow.com
Ohio dad shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend
Ohio man charged with rape of minor
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at beach
Ohio prison staff picket working conditions
2 people injured in Belmont County crash
Trending Stories
Ohio dad shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend
Ohio man charged with rape of minor
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at beach
Ohio prison staff picket working conditions
2 people injured in Belmont County crash
Ohio family surprised by night visitor behind toilet
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Ohio dad shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend
Scuffle over bicycle in California caught on video
Adam’s Morning Weather Forecast
Ohio prison staff picket working conditions